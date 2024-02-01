Keybank National Association OH Reduces Holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Keybank National Association OH decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 0.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,789,251 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,359 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF makes up approximately 1.7% of Keybank National Association OH’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Keybank National Association OH owned 0.54% of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF worth $357,440,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Maple Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.0% during the third quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,976 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,035,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $78,362,000. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 17.5% in the second quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 113,345 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,295,000 after buying an additional 16,857 shares during the last quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 5.0% in the second quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC now owns 15,710 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,565,000 after buying an additional 745 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crescent Grove Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.3% in the third quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 158,125 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $14,988,000 after buying an additional 2,069 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IJR traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $104.39. The stock had a trading volume of 518,305 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,877,600. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $103.88 and a 200 day moving average of $99.23. The stock has a market cap of $72.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $87.32 and a 52-week high of $110.55.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

