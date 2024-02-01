Keybank National Association OH Raises Stock Holdings in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Keybank National Association OH raised its position in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 443,241 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,645 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $54,887,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AWK. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in American Water Works during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in American Water Works during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in American Water Works during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in American Water Works during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Quarry LP purchased a new stake in American Water Works during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Get American Water Works alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AWK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Guggenheim reduced their target price on American Water Works from $147.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on American Water Works in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on American Water Works from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other American Water Works news, Director Michael Marberry purchased 3,786 shares of American Water Works stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $130.20 per share, with a total value of $492,937.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $971,161.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

American Water Works Stock Performance

Shares of American Water Works stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $123.93. The company had a trading volume of 98,242 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,012,596. The stock has a market cap of $24.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.73, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $130.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $131.80. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $114.25 and a 12-month high of $162.59.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.11. American Water Works had a net margin of 22.26% and a return on equity of 9.99%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.63 EPS. American Water Works’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Water Works Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 8th will be given a dividend of $0.7075 per share. This represents a $2.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 7th. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.71%.

American Water Works Profile

(Free Report)

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,600 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AWK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Water Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Water Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.