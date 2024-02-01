Keybank National Association OH Purchases 77,909 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Keybank National Association OH boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,478,809 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 77,909 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF comprises 1.0% of Keybank National Association OH’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Keybank National Association OH owned 0.31% of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF worth $214,824,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VWO. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 108,287.1% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 296,468,035 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,556,324,000 after acquiring an additional 296,194,508 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $362,618,000. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3,959.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC now owns 8,353,413 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $205,344,000 after acquiring an additional 8,147,634 shares during the period. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $284,663,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 87.0% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 9,162,934 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $357,171,000 after acquiring an additional 4,264,099 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VWO traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $39.88. The stock had a trading volume of 2,893,555 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,163,036. The firm has a market cap of $71.39 billion, a PE ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.17. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $37.46 and a twelve month high of $43.10.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

