Keybank National Association OH Increases Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Keybank National Association OH grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,300,061 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 52,160 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH owned about 0.27% of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF worth $97,700,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 51.4% in the second quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 22,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,671,000 after acquiring an additional 7,497 shares in the last quarter. Nwam LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 10.3% in the second quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 21,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,639,000 after acquiring an additional 2,023 shares in the last quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2.9% in the third quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC now owns 73,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,489,000 after acquiring an additional 2,040 shares in the last quarter. Bray Capital Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 5.9% in the second quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 266,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,193,000 after purchasing an additional 14,881 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 3.9% in the third quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 47,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,541,000 after purchasing an additional 1,765 shares during the last quarter.
Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.2 %
Shares of VCSH stock traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $77.48. The stock had a trading volume of 706,416 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,675,328. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $74.43 and a one year high of $77.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $77.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.91.
Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend
Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile
The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- 2 REIT stocks set to surge due to red hot data center demand
- The Role Economic Reports Play in a Successful Investment Strategy
- How and when to use LEAPS stock options
- Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Highs
- 3 reasons airline stocks are a buy right now
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.