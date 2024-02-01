Keybank National Association OH Has $92.01 Million Stock Position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Keybank National Association OH increased its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) by 0.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,467,432 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,123 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $92,011,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mission Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan during the 2nd quarter worth about $610,000. Ion Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 72.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ion Asset Management Ltd. now owns 504,000 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $20,160,000 after buying an additional 212,100 shares during the period. PointState Capital LP grew its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 171.9% during the 2nd quarter. PointState Capital LP now owns 1,439,447 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $57,578,000 after buying an additional 910,004 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 24.2% during the 2nd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 12,975 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $519,000 after buying an additional 2,525 shares during the period. Finally, Annex Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 480,162 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $17,905,000 after buying an additional 62,456 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FCX stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Thursday, reaching $39.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,802,747 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,100,354. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $39.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $57.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.25 and a beta of 2.05. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a one year low of $32.83 and a one year high of $44.94.

Freeport-McMoRan ( NYSE:FCX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The natural resource company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $5.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.85 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 8.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 12th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 11th. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.62%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Eight Capital set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.95.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

