Keybank National Association OH Has $200.30 Million Stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Keybank National Association OH decreased its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,373,256 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,300 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble accounts for 1.0% of Keybank National Association OH’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $200,303,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Davis Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 4.1% in the second quarter. Davis Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. LWM Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Procter & Gamble by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. LWM Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Procter & Gamble by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 6,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $912,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Trust Co increased its position in Procter & Gamble by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 9,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,327,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, KFA Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in Procter & Gamble by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.43% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Procter & Gamble

In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.00, for a total transaction of $7,020,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $151,788. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.00, for a total transaction of $7,020,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $151,788. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Andre Schulten sold 40,298 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.61, for a total transaction of $6,069,281.78. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,491,240.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 318,956 shares of company stock worth $48,991,013. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $169.00 to $162.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $156.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, DZ Bank upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $155.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, October 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Procter & Gamble presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.06.

Procter & Gamble Stock Up 0.2 %

Procter & Gamble stock traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $157.39. The stock had a trading volume of 726,336 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,259,100. The company has a market capitalization of $370.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.25, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $149.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $150.53. The Procter & Gamble Company has a one year low of $135.83 and a one year high of $158.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.44.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $21.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.48 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 17.60% and a return on equity of 34.04%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.59 EPS. On average, analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.9407 per share. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 18th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.98%.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

Further Reading

