Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Raises Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 30.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 52,741 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,386 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 0.6% of Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $20,711,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Retirement Income Solutions Inc grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 3,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,655,000 after acquiring an additional 573 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,935,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $803,497,000 after acquiring an additional 239,865 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 52,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,620,000 after acquiring an additional 5,196 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 39.7% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $564,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 23.2% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 94,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,090,000 after acquiring an additional 17,728 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of VOO traded up $1.40 on Thursday, reaching $445.22. The stock had a trading volume of 1,547,981 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,209,920. The firm has a market capitalization of $356.19 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $433.13 and a 200 day moving average of $414.45. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $349.76 and a twelve month high of $451.81.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

