Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Increases Stock Position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 46.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 143,482 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,640 shares during the quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $15,935,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 26.2% during the third quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 52,500 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $5,831,000 after purchasing an additional 10,900 shares during the period. United Asset Strategies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 3.9% in the third quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 16,131 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,792,000 after buying an additional 605 shares during the period. Summit Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 12.6% in the third quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 3,613 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 14.4% in the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 77,622 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $8,621,000 after purchasing an additional 9,762 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KLCM Advisors Inc. bought a new position in QUALCOMM during the third quarter valued at approximately $249,000. 71.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

Insider Transactions at QUALCOMM

In other news, CEO Cristiano R. Amon sold 8,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.50, for a total transaction of $1,210,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 32,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,843,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CTO James H. Thompson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.11, for a total transaction of $1,201,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 243,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,282,217.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Cristiano R. Amon sold 8,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.50, for a total value of $1,210,950.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 32,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,843,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 23,198 shares of company stock worth $3,077,790. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

QUALCOMM Trading Down 4.0 %

NASDAQ:QCOM traded down $5.99 on Thursday, hitting $142.52. 10,473,757 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,001,354. The stock has a market capitalization of $159.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.32. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52 week low of $101.47 and a 52 week high of $157.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.33. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $140.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $124.14.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The wireless technology company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $8.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.55 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 37.85% and a net margin of 20.19%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.25 earnings per share for the current year.

QUALCOMM Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is currently 49.84%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on QCOM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $173.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $147.96.

Read Our Latest Report on QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Profile

(Free Report)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.