Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Increases Holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Free Report) by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 103,063 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,788 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC owned about 0.07% of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF worth $9,773,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 214.3% during the third quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Nvwm LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000.
iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:IUSG traded up $0.77 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $107.57. 90,540 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 503,078. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $81.93 and a 1 year high of $109.69. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $103.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $99.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.59 and a beta of 1.06.
iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Cuts Dividend
iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Profile
The iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (IUSG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap growth stocks. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market cap based on fundamental growth factors. IUSG was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.
