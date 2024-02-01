Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Has $10.91 Million Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 119,511 shares of the coffee company’s stock after buying an additional 17,969 shares during the quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $10,908,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in Starbucks in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Starbucks in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Solstein Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 67.4% in the 2nd quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 318 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new stake in Starbucks in the second quarter worth $35,000. 70.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Starbucks Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of Starbucks stock traded down $0.81 during trading on Thursday, hitting $92.22. 3,566,028 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,198,048. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $95.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $96.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.98. Starbucks Co. has a 1-year low of $89.21 and a 1-year high of $115.48.

Starbucks Dividend Announcement

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The coffee company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.02). Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 51.27% and a net margin of 11.70%. The business had revenue of $9.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 4.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be given a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 8th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 60.96%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Starbucks

In related news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 504 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.66, for a total value of $53,252.64. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 75,027 shares in the company, valued at $7,927,352.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Starbucks news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 504 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.66, for a total value of $53,252.64. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 75,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,927,352.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.77, for a total transaction of $681,005.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 72,822 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,629,560.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,754 shares of company stock valued at $807,565 in the last ninety days. 1.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SBUX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Gordon Haskett cut Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Starbucks in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $118.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $102.00 price target on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Starbucks presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.64.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

See Also

