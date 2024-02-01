Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Buys 7,917 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 82,093 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,917 shares during the quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $12,796,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in United Parcel Service in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. IMA Wealth Inc. raised its holdings in United Parcel Service by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 142 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in United Parcel Service in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in United Parcel Service in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Institutional investors own 58.45% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of United Parcel Service from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded United Parcel Service from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $155.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 26th. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on United Parcel Service from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $165.00 to $156.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $180.13.

UPS traded down $1.46 on Thursday, hitting $140.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,542,791 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,269,241. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $156.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $159.71. The firm has a market cap of $119.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.05. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12 month low of $133.68 and a 12 month high of $197.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.01. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 39.46% and a net margin of 7.37%. The business had revenue of $24.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 9.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be given a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.64%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 16th. This is an increase from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 83.18%.

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

