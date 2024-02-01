Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Buys 200 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,763 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $14,754,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bollard Group LLC purchased a new position in Broadcom in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 76.5% during the 3rd quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 30 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Broadcom in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new position in Broadcom in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. 78.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ AVGO traded up $6.48 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $1,186.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 469,571 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,668,871. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a current ratio of 2.82. Broadcom Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $572.10 and a fifty-two week high of $1,284.55. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1,083.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $948.22. The company has a market cap of $555.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.23.

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $11.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.96 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $9.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.28 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 39.31% and a return on equity of 73.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $9.75 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 42.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 20th were issued a $5.25 dividend. This represents a $21.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 19th. This is a positive change from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.60. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.75%.

In related news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,043.14, for a total value of $2,607,850.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 26,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,039,603.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Broadcom news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,043.14, for a total value of $2,607,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,039,603.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,089.69, for a total transaction of $21,793,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 229,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $250,406,403.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 45,443 shares of company stock worth $50,151,532 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Broadcom from $1,000.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 24th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1,100.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Broadcom from $1,000.00 to $1,050.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,000.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $1,325.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, January 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Broadcom has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $981.45.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

