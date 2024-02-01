Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Boosts Stock Position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY – Free Report) by 4.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 74,436 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,417 shares during the quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC owned 0.17% of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF worth $11,450,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 6,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 2.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 4.9% in the third quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Finally, Ballast Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 2,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IWY traded up $1.20 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $181.49. The company had a trading volume of 102,202 shares, compared to its average volume of 774,831. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $125.09 and a 1 year high of $185.14. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $174.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $164.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.34 and a beta of 1.07.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Growth Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

