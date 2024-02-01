Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Free Report) by 30.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 226,702 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,515 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $11,206,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 9.2% during the second quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,268,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,708,000 after purchasing an additional 106,774 shares in the last quarter. Triumph Capital Management increased its position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 12.4% during the second quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 31,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,531,000 after purchasing an additional 3,523 shares in the last quarter. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 24.3% during the second quarter. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC now owns 42,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,016,000 after purchasing an additional 8,234 shares in the last quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. increased its position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. now owns 47,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,316,000 after buying an additional 438 shares during the period. Finally, Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC increased its position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 7.3% during the second quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 420,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,146,000 after buying an additional 28,532 shares during the period.

COWZ traded down $0.67 during trading on Thursday, hitting $51.71. 2,032,158 shares of the stock were exchanged. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.33. The company has a market cap of $14.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 1.09.

The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 index. The fund tracks a free cash flow-weighted index of companies selected from the Russell 1000 Index. COWZ was launched on Dec 16, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

