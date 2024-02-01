Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Acquires 53,860 Shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) by 37.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 196,465 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 53,860 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $17,424,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TLT. United Asset Strategies Inc. raised its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 4,807 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Summit Financial LLC raised its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 82,307 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,300,000 after purchasing an additional 1,536 shares during the last quarter. ABLE Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 26.1% during the 3rd quarter. ABLE Financial Group LLC now owns 55,498 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,922,000 after purchasing an additional 11,475 shares during the last quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 49.4% during the 3rd quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 10,896 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $966,000 after purchasing an additional 3,603 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 300.5% during the 3rd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 44,536 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,950,000 after purchasing an additional 33,415 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.54% of the company’s stock.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF stock traded up $1.58 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $98.24. 20,191,516 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 48,848,770. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $82.42 and a 12 month high of $109.35. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $93.22.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a $0.3105 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $3.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.79%.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

