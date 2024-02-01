Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Reaffirms Market Perform Rating for Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI)

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued their market perform rating on shares of Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI – Free Report) in a report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has a $127.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Houlihan Lokey in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating on the stock. UBS Group increased their price objective on Houlihan Lokey from $124.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th.

HLI opened at $119.74 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $8.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.78 and a beta of 0.73. Houlihan Lokey has a 52 week low of $83.92 and a 52 week high of $123.98. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $116.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $108.39.

In other Houlihan Lokey news, General Counsel Christopher M. Crain sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.17, for a total value of $107,170.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Chairman Irwin Gold sold 10,000 shares of Houlihan Lokey stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.18, for a total value of $1,221,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Christopher M. Crain sold 1,000 shares of Houlihan Lokey stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.17, for a total value of $107,170.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 31,584 shares of company stock valued at $3,544,856. Insiders own 25.97% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,231 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 8,455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $831,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,078 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. 98.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), capital market, financial restructuring, and financial and valuation advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial and Valuation Advisory.

