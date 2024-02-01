Kava (KAVA) One Day Trading Volume Hits $22.26 Million

Kava (KAVA) traded down 2.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on February 1st. Kava has a market cap of $760.33 million and $22.26 million worth of Kava was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Kava has traded 2% higher against the dollar. One Kava token can now be purchased for about $0.70 or 0.00001668 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $33.19 or 0.00078829 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.78 or 0.00027983 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.18 or 0.00021801 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00006603 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0687 or 0.00000163 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000373 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.77 or 0.00006571 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001341 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000832 BTC.

Kava Token Profile

Kava uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on November 5th, 2019. Kava’s total supply is 1,082,861,778 tokens. The official message board for Kava is medium.com/kava-labs. Kava’s official Twitter account is @kava_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Kava’s official website is www.kava.io. The Reddit community for Kava is https://reddit.com/r/kava_platform/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Kava Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Kava is a decentralized finance (DeFi) platform built on the Cosmos blockchain. Its aim is to provide a range of DeFi services to users, including yield farming, borrowing and lending, and governance, all while ensuring security, transparency, and decentralization. Kava uses the Tendermint consensus algorithm and has a feature called “Hard Protocol” that enables users to borrow and lend cryptocurrencies.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kava directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kava should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Kava using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

