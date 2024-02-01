Jump Financial LLC Sells 9,485 Shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Jump Financial LLC cut its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 24.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,485 shares during the quarter. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $2,534,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DFS. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in Discover Financial Services in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Discover Financial Services in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 282.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Discover Financial Services in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Discover Financial Services in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. 83.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Discover Financial Services

In other news, CFO John Greene sold 35,191 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.51, for a total transaction of $3,748,193.41. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 18,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,980,233.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DFS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup raised Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $93.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $112.00 to $99.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $95.00 to $94.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Discover Financial Services from $116.00 to $104.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Discover Financial Services presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.94.

Discover Financial Services Stock Down 2.5 %

Shares of DFS opened at $105.52 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.44. Discover Financial Services has a 1 year low of $79.04 and a 1 year high of $122.50. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $104.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.50 by ($0.96). The company had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.10 billion. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 14.30% and a return on equity of 21.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.77 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Discover Financial Services will post 11.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Discover Financial Services Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 21st. Discover Financial Services’s payout ratio is 24.89%.

Discover Financial Services Company Profile

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

Further Reading

