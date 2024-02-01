Jump Financial LLC Purchases Shares of 54,700 Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP)

Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 54,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,930,000. Jump Financial LLC owned about 0.08% of Mr. Cooper Group at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in Mr. Cooper Group by 55.1% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Mr. Cooper Group by 95.0% during the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in Mr. Cooper Group during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in Mr. Cooper Group by 54.8% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 986 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Mr. Cooper Group by 140.4% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 1,178 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.46% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Jesse K. Bray sold 25,000 shares of Mr. Cooper Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.56, for a total transaction of $1,689,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 391,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,419,405.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.11% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on COOP shares. Barclays started coverage on Mr. Cooper Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $74.00 price objective on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on Mr. Cooper Group from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Mr. Cooper Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Mr. Cooper Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $88.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Mr. Cooper Group from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.63.

Shares of COOP stock opened at $67.36 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $63.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.67. Mr. Cooper Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.54 and a 12 month high of $69.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.11 and a beta of 1.43.

Mr. Cooper Group Inc engages in non-banking services for mortgage loans the United States. The company operates through two segments: Servicing and Originations. The Servicing segment performs activities for underlying mortgages, including collecting and disbursing borrower payments, investor reporting, customer service, and modifying loans.

