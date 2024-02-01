Jump Financial LLC Has $2.79 Million Position in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

Jump Financial LLC lowered its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Free Report) by 72.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,264 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 70,457 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $2,789,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 24,522 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,508,000 after buying an additional 2,550 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 2,460 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the period. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $301,000. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 12,677 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,234,000 after purchasing an additional 1,963 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SlateStone Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Cincinnati Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $316,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Cincinnati Financial alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CINF. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a report on Thursday, November 16th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a report on Thursday, December 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.67.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Dirk J. Debbink acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $102.98 per share, with a total value of $205,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 51,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,307,795.16. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.95% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cincinnati Financial Stock Down 1.1 %

Cincinnati Financial stock opened at $110.80 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $17.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $95.01 and a fifty-two week high of $130.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $105.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $104.27.

Cincinnati Financial Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be given a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 18th. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. This is a positive change from Cincinnati Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.38%.

Cincinnati Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cincinnati Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cincinnati Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.