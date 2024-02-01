Jump Financial LLC Has $2.77 Million Position in Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK)

Jump Financial LLC lowered its stake in shares of Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK – Free Report) by 3.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 243,508 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,646 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in Upwork were worth $2,766,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Upwork by 575.3% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 2,215 shares during the period. Quarry LP lifted its stake in shares of Upwork by 92.5% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,675 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Upwork by 107.1% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 2,236 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Upwork by 30.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Upwork in the 1st quarter valued at $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Upwork alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on UPWK. Roth Mkm lifted their price objective on shares of Upwork from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Upwork in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Upwork from $11.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Upwork in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Upwork from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.64.

Insider Activity

In other Upwork news, CAO Olivier Marie sold 3,105 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.09, for a total transaction of $43,749.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,338 shares in the company, valued at $61,122.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Upwork news, Director Gary Steele sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.77, for a total value of $206,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 61,735 shares in the company, valued at $850,090.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Olivier Marie sold 3,105 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.09, for a total transaction of $43,749.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,338 shares in the company, valued at $61,122.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 73,156 shares of company stock worth $1,073,609. Corporate insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

Upwork Trading Down 4.7 %

Upwork stock opened at $13.71 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.19. The company has a quick ratio of 3.20, a current ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Upwork Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.56 and a 12 month high of $16.36. The stock has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -72.16 and a beta of 1.70.

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $175.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $168.84 million. Upwork had a return on equity of 4.38% and a net margin of 1.95%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Upwork Inc. will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

Upwork Profile

(Free Report)

Upwork Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work marketplace that connects businesses with various independent professionals and agencies in the United States, India, the Philippines, and internationally. The company's work marketplace provides access to talent with various skills across a range of categories, including sales and marketing, customer service, data science and analytics, design and creative, web, mobile, and software development.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPWK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Upwork Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Upwork and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.