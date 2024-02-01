Jump Financial LLC Has $2.62 Million Holdings in CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI)

Jump Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI – Free Report) by 161.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 77,105 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,577 shares during the quarter. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in CVR Energy were worth $2,624,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CVI. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CVR Energy in the first quarter valued at $255,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new position in shares of CVR Energy in the first quarter valued at about $79,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of CVR Energy by 16.0% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 15,688 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 2,162 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of CVR Energy by 6.9% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 45,196 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,154,000 after purchasing an additional 2,915 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of CVR Energy by 0.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,522,277 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $64,420,000 after purchasing an additional 17,656 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.88% of the company’s stock.

Get CVR Energy alerts:

CVR Energy Price Performance

CVI stock opened at $33.72 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. CVR Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.60 and a 12 month high of $39.36. The firm has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 1.60. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $31.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.73.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CVR Energy ( NYSE:CVI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The oil and gas company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.01. CVR Energy had a net margin of 8.13% and a return on equity of 69.57%. The company had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that CVR Energy, Inc. will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CVR Energy in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Scotiabank lowered shares of CVR Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on CVR Energy

CVR Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

CVR Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the petroleum refining and nitrogen fertilizer manufacturing activities in the United States. It operates in two segments, Petroleum and Nitrogen Fertilizer. The Petroleum segment refines and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, and other refined products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CVR Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVR Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.