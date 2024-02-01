JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) Price Target to $105.00

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $95.00 to $105.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “underweight” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 0.38% from the stock’s previous close.

QRVO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Mizuho decreased their target price on Qorvo from $107.00 to $97.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Qorvo from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Barclays boosted their price target on Qorvo from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Qorvo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of Qorvo from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.11.

Shares of QRVO stock opened at $104.60 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 3.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -104.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.54. Qorvo has a one year low of $80.62 and a one year high of $114.97. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $104.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.04.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.50. Qorvo had a positive return on equity of 6.92% and a negative net margin of 3.21%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Qorvo will post 4.46 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Philip Chesley sold 10,580 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.72, for a total transaction of $1,033,877.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,886,551.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Qorvo news, SVP Philip Chesley sold 10,580 shares of Qorvo stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.72, for a total value of $1,033,877.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,539 shares in the company, valued at $2,886,551.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Walden C. Rhines bought 5,000 shares of Qorvo stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $93.19 per share, with a total value of $465,950.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 67,145 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,257,242.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 646.2% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,866,040 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $369,091,000 after purchasing an additional 3,347,972 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Qorvo in the 4th quarter valued at $101,478,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Qorvo by 491.9% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,267,273 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $120,987,000 after acquiring an additional 1,053,157 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Qorvo by 142.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,271,221 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $129,119,000 after acquiring an additional 746,216 shares during the period. Finally, Baupost Group LLC MA boosted its holdings in Qorvo by 11.8% in the first quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 6,645,712 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $824,733,000 after acquiring an additional 699,968 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.60% of the company’s stock.

Qorvo, Inc engages in development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless, wired, and power markets. It operates through three segments: High Performance Analog (HPA), Connectivity and Sensors Group (CSG), and Advanced Cellular Group (ACG). The HPA segment supplies radio frequency and power management solutions for automotive, defense and aerospace, cellular infrastructure, broadband, and other markets.

