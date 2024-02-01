Johnson Outdoors (JOUT) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Friday

Johnson Outdoors (NASDAQ:JOUT – Get Free Report) will announce its 12/31/2023 earnings results before the market opens on Friday, February 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.15 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Johnson Outdoors (NASDAQ:JOUT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 8th. The company reported ($1.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by ($1.24). The firm had revenue of $96.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.09 million. Johnson Outdoors had a return on equity of 3.86% and a net margin of 2.94%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.95 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Johnson Outdoors to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:JOUT opened at $44.76 on Thursday. Johnson Outdoors has a 1-year low of $44.36 and a 1-year high of $71.88. The business has a 50 day moving average of $50.01 and a 200 day moving average of $52.80. The company has a market capitalization of $458.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.56, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.76.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 11th were issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 10th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. Johnson Outdoors’s payout ratio is 69.47%.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Johnson Outdoors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Johnson Outdoors in the first quarter valued at about $46,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Johnson Outdoors by 36.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Johnson Outdoors by 1,017.0% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 1,617 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Johnson Outdoors by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Johnson Outdoors by 54.6% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 2,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 939 shares during the period. 60.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Johnson Outdoors Inc designs, manufactures, and markets seasonal and outdoor recreational products for fishing worldwide. It operates through four segments: Fishing, Camping, Watercraft Recreation, and Diving. The Fishing segment offers electric motors for trolling, marine battery chargers, and shallow water anchors; sonar and GPS equipment for fish finding, navigation, and marine cartography; and downriggers for controlled-depth fishing.

