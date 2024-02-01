Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) Stock Position Reduced by Impax Asset Management Group plc

Impax Asset Management Group plc cut its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,114 shares of the company’s stock after selling 444 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $1,283,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp grew its position in Johnson Controls International by 0.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,325,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,940,388,000 after acquiring an additional 156,951 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Johnson Controls International by 2.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,489,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $848,460,000 after acquiring an additional 248,016 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in Johnson Controls International by 6.0% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 12,014,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $818,834,000 after acquiring an additional 680,073 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Johnson Controls International by 40.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,990,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $639,398,000 after acquiring an additional 2,890,395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors grew its position in Johnson Controls International by 15.4% in the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,859,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,381,000 after acquiring an additional 916,247 shares in the last quarter. 88.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Johnson Controls International Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:JCI opened at $52.69 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $55.21 and its 200-day moving average is $56.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.86 billion, a PE ratio of 17.16, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.24. Johnson Controls International plc has a 1-year low of $47.90 and a 1-year high of $70.43.

Johnson Controls International Dividend Announcement

Johnson Controls International ( NYSE:JCI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.51. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 7.85%. The business had revenue of $6.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. Johnson Controls International’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 18th were given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 15th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is 48.21%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Johnson Controls International

In other Johnson Controls International news, CEO George Oliver sold 103,332 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.30, for a total value of $5,404,263.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 980,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,275,076.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders sold 103,892 shares of company stock worth $5,435,042. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

JCI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective (down from $65.00) on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research note on Wednesday. Melius Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Vertical Research cut shares of Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.64.

Johnson Controls International Company Profile

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

