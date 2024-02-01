John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMM) Stock Position Boosted by Strategic Financial Concepts LLC

Strategic Financial Concepts LLC boosted its stake in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMM – Free Report) by 4.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,224 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 566 shares during the quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC’s holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF were worth $673,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of JHMM. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 139.3% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 300.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 861 shares during the last quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC lifted its holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 33.6% in the 3rd quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 1,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 23.4% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 44.7% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 965 shares during the last quarter.

John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA JHMM traded down $0.01 on Thursday, reaching $51.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,120 shares, compared to its average volume of 268,197. John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $44.07 and a twelve month high of $53.06. The stock has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a PE ratio of 13.93 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $51.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.38.

About John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF

The John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (JHMM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the John Hancock Dimensional Mid Cap index. The fund tracks an index of US firms ranked 200-950 by size, weighted by multiple factors relative to their sector peers. JHMM was launched on Sep 28, 2015 and is managed by John Hancock.

