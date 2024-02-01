John Daniel Hilton Purchases 34,500 Shares of BluMetric Environmental Inc. (CVE:BLM) Stock

BluMetric Environmental Inc. (CVE:BLM – Get Free Report) Senior Officer John Daniel Hilton acquired 34,500 shares of BluMetric Environmental stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$0.40 per share, with a total value of C$13,800.00.
BluMetric Environmental Trading Up 5.3 %
Shares of CVE:BLM opened at C$0.40 on Thursday. BluMetric Environmental Inc. has a 52-week low of C$0.25 and a 52-week high of C$0.49. The stock has a market cap of C$11.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.00 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 3.08, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.57. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.28 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.32.
About BluMetric Environmental
