John Daniel Hilton Purchases 34,500 Shares of BluMetric Environmental Inc. (CVE:BLM) Stock

BluMetric Environmental Inc. (CVE:BLM – Get Free Report) Senior Officer John Daniel Hilton acquired 34,500 shares of BluMetric Environmental stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$0.40 per share, with a total value of C$13,800.00.

BluMetric Environmental Trading Up 5.3 %

Shares of CVE:BLM opened at C$0.40 on Thursday. BluMetric Environmental Inc. has a 52-week low of C$0.25 and a 52-week high of C$0.49. The stock has a market cap of C$11.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.00 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 3.08, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.57. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.28 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.32.

About BluMetric Environmental

BluMetric Environmental Inc provides solution-oriented consultation, design, products, and construction services to clients with environmental issues in Canada and internationally. The company offers professional services in the fields of environmental geosciences and engineering, industrial hygiene, occupational health and safety, renewable energy, water and waste water treatment, and environmental contracting and management.

