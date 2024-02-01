Joby Aviation, Inc. (NYSE:JOBY) Shares Sold by Intel Corp

Intel Corp lowered its position in Joby Aviation, Inc. (NYSE:JOBY – Free Report) by 8.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 33,706,461 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,126,168 shares during the period. Joby Aviation comprises approximately 75.0% of Intel Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Intel Corp owned approximately 4.86% of Joby Aviation worth $217,407,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Rheos Capital Works Inc. purchased a new stake in Joby Aviation in the 3rd quarter worth $6,224,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Joby Aviation by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,012,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,690,000 after acquiring an additional 866,873 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Joby Aviation by 2.0% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 342,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,510,000 after acquiring an additional 6,700 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Joby Aviation by 8.9% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 30,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 2,514 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Joby Aviation by 6.3% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,119,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,222,000 after acquiring an additional 66,803 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Joby Aviation alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Dipender Saluja sold 119,001 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.07, for a total transaction of $722,336.07. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,074,888 shares in the company, valued at $61,154,570.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Matthew Field sold 21,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.02, for a total value of $126,420.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 203,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,227,947.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dipender Saluja sold 119,001 shares of Joby Aviation stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.07, for a total transaction of $722,336.07. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,074,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,154,570.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 703,379 shares of company stock worth $4,535,453. Insiders own 49.50% of the company’s stock.

Joby Aviation Stock Up 1.8 %

JOBY traded up $0.10 during trading on Thursday, reaching $5.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 939,028 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,238,977. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.64. Joby Aviation, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.68 and a 1 year high of $11.98. The company has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.27 and a beta of 2.13.

Joby Aviation (NYSE:JOBY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.02. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Joby Aviation, Inc. will post -0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Joby Aviation in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.60.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Joby Aviation

About Joby Aviation

(Free Report)

Joby Aviation, Inc, a vertically integrated air mobility company, engages in building an electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft optimized to deliver air transportation as a service. The company intends to build an aerial ridesharing service, as well as developing an application-based platform that will enable consumers to book rides.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Joby Aviation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Joby Aviation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.