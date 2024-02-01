Jet Protocol (JET) Price Hits $0.0126

Jet Protocol (JET) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on February 1st. In the last seven days, Jet Protocol has traded 110% higher against the dollar. Jet Protocol has a total market capitalization of $21.41 million and approximately $202,720.14 worth of Jet Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Jet Protocol token can now be bought for about $0.0126 or 0.00000030 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00004919 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.91 or 0.00016437 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.11 or 0.00016916 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $42,010.59 or 0.99951373 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.74 or 0.00011268 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $77.92 or 0.00185376 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000617 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0246 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0233 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Jet Protocol Token Profile

Jet Protocol is a token. It launched on March 31st, 2021. Jet Protocol’s total supply is 1,700,000,000 tokens. Jet Protocol’s official Twitter account is @jetprotocol. Jet Protocol’s official message board is forum.jetprotocol.io. The official website for Jet Protocol is jetprotocol.io. The Reddit community for Jet Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/jetprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Jet Protocol Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Jet Protocol (JET) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Solana platform. Jet Protocol has a current supply of 1,700,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Jet Protocol is 0.01240338 USD and is up 9.24 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $207,849.13 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://jetprotocol.io.”

