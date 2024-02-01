Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) Upgraded to “Buy” by Northcoast Research

Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report released on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. Northcoast Research currently has $95.00 target price on the restaurant operator’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Jack in the Box from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Jack in the Box in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. They set a hold rating and a $71.00 target price for the company. Barclays decreased their target price on Jack in the Box from $91.00 to $86.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Jack in the Box from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Jack in the Box from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $87.37.

Shares of NASDAQ:JACK opened at $77.97 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of 12.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.77. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $78.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.95. Jack in the Box has a fifty-two week low of $60.43 and a fifty-two week high of $99.56.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The restaurant operator reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $372.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $372.48 million. Jack in the Box had a net margin of 7.73% and a negative return on equity of 17.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.33 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Jack in the Box will post 6.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 14th were given a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 13th. Jack in the Box’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.94%.

In other news, SVP Sarah L. Super sold 419 shares of Jack in the Box stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.56, for a total transaction of $34,173.64. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $888,106.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Ryan Lee Ostrom sold 436 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.08, for a total value of $36,222.88. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,585,000.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Sarah L. Super sold 419 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.56, for a total value of $34,173.64. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,889 shares in the company, valued at approximately $888,106.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 20,176 shares of company stock valued at $1,502,063. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Jack in the Box in the 2nd quarter valued at $202,000. LSV Asset Management raised its position in Jack in the Box by 143.7% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 571,393 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $39,460,000 after purchasing an additional 336,899 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in Jack in the Box by 184.6% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 341,193 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $33,277,000 after purchasing an additional 221,300 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Jack in the Box during the third quarter worth $4,786,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Jack in the Box during the second quarter worth $250,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.79% of the company’s stock.

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box and Del Taco quick-service restaurants in the United States. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

