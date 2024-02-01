Jabil (NYSE:JBL) Shares Gap Up to $124.32

Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Get Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $124.32, but opened at $127.00. Jabil shares last traded at $127.41, with a volume of 84,385 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on JBL shares. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Jabil from $153.00 to $151.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Jabil from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Jabil from $120.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Jabil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Jabil from $150.00 to $146.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $135.88.

Get Jabil alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on JBL

Jabil Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $15.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.38. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $125.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $120.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 14th. The technology company reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $8.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.35 billion. Jabil had a net margin of 2.36% and a return on equity of 41.09%. The business’s revenue was down 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.61 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Jabil Inc. will post 8.49 EPS for the current year.

Jabil Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.46%.

Insider Transactions at Jabil

In other news, CEO Steven D. Borges sold 14,175 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $1,842,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 103,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,401,180. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Steven D. Borges sold 14,175 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $1,842,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 103,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,401,180. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gerald Creadon sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.94, for a total transaction of $511,760.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,434 shares in the company, valued at $8,755,445.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 75,658 shares of company stock valued at $9,538,171 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.62% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Jabil

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in Jabil by 87.2% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 234 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jabil during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Jabil during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Jabil during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Jabil during the 3rd quarter worth $48,000. 92.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Jabil

(Get Free Report)

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. The company offers electronics design, production, and product management services; electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Jabil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jabil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.