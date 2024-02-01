ITT (NYSE:ITT) Lifted to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of ITT (NYSE:ITT – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on ITT. Citigroup increased their price target on ITT from $122.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Bank of America raised ITT from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on ITT from $122.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $117.43.

ITT stock opened at $120.77 on Monday. ITT has a 1 year low of $75.82 and a 1 year high of $123.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $115.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $104.93. The firm has a market cap of $9.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.05, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.43.

ITT (NYSE:ITT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The conglomerate reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.10. ITT had a return on equity of 18.30% and a net margin of 13.45%. The firm had revenue of $822.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $809.87 million. On average, research analysts predict that ITT will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current year.

ITT announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, October 4th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the conglomerate to repurchase up to 12.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, Director Don Defosset sold 9,996 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.25, for a total value of $1,012,095.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,694 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,095,267.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Ryan F. Flynn sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.44, for a total transaction of $283,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,047 shares in the company, valued at $1,593,491.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Don Defosset sold 9,996 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.25, for a total value of $1,012,095.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,694 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,095,267.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of ITT by 6.2% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 2,882 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming increased its position in shares of ITT by 20.7% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 3,266 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in shares of ITT by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 39,831 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,713,000 after purchasing an additional 2,583 shares in the last quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ITT by 44.0% during the second quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 1,008 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $526,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its holdings in ITT by 0.4% in the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 68,162 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,353,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.73% of the company’s stock.

ITT Inc manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the transportation, industrial, and energy markets worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect & Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, trucks, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and trains.

