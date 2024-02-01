iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) Shares Sold by Keybank National Association OH

Keybank National Association OH reduced its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 819,893 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 77,105 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH owned approximately 0.40% of iShares TIPS Bond ETF worth $85,039,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TIP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1,307.3% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,741,721 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $510,304,000 after purchasing an additional 4,404,774 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1,511.5% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,121,402 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $220,032,000 after acquiring an additional 1,989,759 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 5.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,851,725 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,212,643,000 after acquiring an additional 1,510,242 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1,732.3% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 603,151 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $62,559,000 after acquiring an additional 570,233 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 128.8% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 858,839 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $97,831,000 after acquiring an additional 483,513 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF stock traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $108.21. The stock had a trading volume of 592,864 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,239,058. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $106.68 and its 200 day moving average is $105.43. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $101.74 and a twelve month high of $111.26.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

