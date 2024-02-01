iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) Shares Sold by Insight Advisors LLC PA

Insight Advisors LLC PA decreased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,004 shares of the company’s stock after selling 353 shares during the period. Insight Advisors LLC PA’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $462,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 6.2% in the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 125,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,373,000 after acquiring an additional 7,320 shares in the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 9.4% in the third quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 10,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,556,000 after acquiring an additional 866 shares in the last quarter. First County Bank CT boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 12.6% in the third quarter. First County Bank CT now owns 5,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $909,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.0% in the third quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TrueWealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.6% in the third quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $963,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA IVE opened at $174.26 on Thursday. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $142.56 and a 1 year high of $176.30. The company has a market capitalization of $27.55 billion, a PE ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a fifty day moving average of $171.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $163.26.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.