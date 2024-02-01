iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) Shares Sold by Strategic Financial Concepts LLC

Strategic Financial Concepts LLC decreased its holdings in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 38,858 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,447 shares during the quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $790,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 150.1% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,548 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 929 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SLV traded up $0.08 during trading on Thursday, hitting $20.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,445,856 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,162,269. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $21.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.38. iShares Silver Trust has a fifty-two week low of $18.38 and a fifty-two week high of $23.94.

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

