iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) Position Reduced by Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC

Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC cut its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 0.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 90,798 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 217 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF accounts for 0.7% of Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $13,785,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IWD. Studio Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 115.0% in the 4th quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 172 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 565.4% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 173 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000.

NYSEARCA:IWD traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $165.49. The stock had a trading volume of 300,039 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,670,006. The business’s 50 day moving average is $162.65 and its 200 day moving average is $157.79. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $143.34 and a fifty-two week high of $167.35. The stock has a market cap of $52.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.95.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

