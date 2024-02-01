iShares New York Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NYF) Hits New 12-Month High at $54.25

Shares of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NYF – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $54.25 and last traded at $54.15, with a volume of 3608 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $54.10.

iShares New York Muni Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $53.75 and a 200 day moving average of $52.55.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NYF. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF by 434.5% during the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 504 shares during the period. Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new position in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $79,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $98,000. Finally, WealthShield Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF by 64.1% during the third quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 2,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 861 shares in the last quarter.

iShares New York Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares New York AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF, formerly iShares S&P New York AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P AMT-Free Municipal Series 2016 IndexTM (the Index).

