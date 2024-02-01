iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Holdings Lowered by Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC

Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 50,815 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 272 shares during the period. Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $5,211,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, CNB Bank acquired a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000.

Get iShares National Muni Bond ETF alerts:

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Stock Performance

MUB stock traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $108.58. The stock had a trading volume of 1,126,564 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,543,539. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $100.78 and a 1-year high of $108.82. The company has a fifty day moving average of $107.65 and a 200 day moving average of $105.41.

About iShares National Muni Bond ETF

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.