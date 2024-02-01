iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM) Holdings Decreased by Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC

Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC trimmed its position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Free Report) by 16.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,108 shares of the company’s stock after selling 419 shares during the quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF were worth $294,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 6,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $913,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Brogan Financial Inc. grew its stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Brogan Financial Inc. now owns 2,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 2,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Price Performance

Shares of MTUM opened at $165.67 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $10.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.35 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $156.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $148.27. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $81.37 and a 12 month high of $113.60.

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum SR Variant index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities, selected and weighted based on price appreciation over 6- and 12-month periods and low volatility over the past 3 years.

