iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF (NYSEARCA:EUSA) Sets New 52-Week High at $84.99

iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF (NYSEARCA:EUSA – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $84.99 and last traded at $84.84, with a volume of 57913 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $84.93.

iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF Stock Down 1.4 %

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.94. The stock has a market cap of $535.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.92 and a beta of 1.08.

Institutional Trading of iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EUSA. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Cubic Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF by 20.3% during the third quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $285,000.

About iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF

iShares MSCI USA ETF, formerly iShares MSCI USA Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment resulte that correspond to the price and yield performance of the MSCI USA Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index is a market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the performance of equity securities in the 85% by market capitalization of equity securities listed on stock exchanges in the United States.

