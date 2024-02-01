iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) Shares Sold by Keystone Financial Services

Keystone Financial Services lessened its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) by 24.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,340 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,110 shares during the quarter. iShares MBS ETF accounts for 2.9% of Keystone Financial Services’ portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Keystone Financial Services’ holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $5,536,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 14,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,453,000 after acquiring an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC raised its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 80.0% during the 1st quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 4,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,000 after acquiring an additional 2,190 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 8,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $828,000 after acquiring an additional 671 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 107,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,902,000 after acquiring an additional 14,625 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.51% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MBS ETF alerts:

iShares MBS ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

iShares MBS ETF stock traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $94.10. 1,005,681 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,469,804. iShares MBS ETF has a one year low of $85.28 and a one year high of $96.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $92.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.87.

iShares MBS ETF Announces Dividend

iShares MBS ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a $0.2757 dividend. This represents a $3.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th.

(Free Report)

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MBB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MBS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MBS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.