iShares International Select Dividend ETF (BATS:IDV) Shares Sold by Motco

Motco lowered its holdings in iShares International Select Dividend ETF (BATS:IDV – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 58,484 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,716 shares during the period. Motco’s holdings in iShares International Select Dividend ETF were worth $1,485,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IDV. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 73.9% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new position in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $157,000. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $160,000. Finally, Rathbones Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 8.6% during the second quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 8,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter.

iShares International Select Dividend ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of IDV stock opened at $27.55 on Thursday. iShares International Select Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $30.57 and a 1-year high of $35.93. The company has a market capitalization of $4.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.50.

iShares International Select Dividend ETF Profile

iShares International Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones International Select Dividend Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones EPAC Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

