iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) Stock Holdings Cut by Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC

Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Free Report) by 8.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,525 shares of the company’s stock after selling 530 shares during the quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $281,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $206,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc boosted its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 64,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,288,000 after acquiring an additional 3,605 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc boosted its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 40,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,069,000 after acquiring an additional 2,385 shares in the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 76,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,916,000 after acquiring an additional 2,272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flputnam Investment Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 787,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,069,000 after acquiring an additional 57,296 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Price Performance

FLOT opened at $50.93 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.73. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.76 and a fifty-two week high of $51.10.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade floating rate notes with maturities of 0-5 years. FLOT was launched on Jun 14, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

