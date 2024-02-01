iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV) Shares Acquired by Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Free Report) by 24.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 245,946 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 49,011 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC owned 0.14% of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF worth $18,352,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 104,825.1% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,540,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $744,495,000 after buying an additional 10,530,730 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 2.4% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,021,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,106,000 after purchasing an additional 94,899 shares during the period. Aspiriant LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 1.7% in the third quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 2,321,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,266,000 after purchasing an additional 39,080 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 17.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,845,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,055,000 after purchasing an additional 271,137 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 12.7% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,782,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,487,000 after purchasing an additional 200,804 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:IUSV traded down $0.26 during trading on Thursday, reaching $84.16. The company had a trading volume of 132,834 shares, compared to its average volume of 687,021. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.57 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $83.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.17. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $69.38 and a fifty-two week high of $85.38.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Profile

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (IUSV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value stocks in the US. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market-cap based on 3 value factors. IUSV was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

