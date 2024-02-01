iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Sold by Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC

Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 31.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,962 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,795 shares during the period. Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $374,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clearstead Trust LLC grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 56.2% during the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 289 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 62.0% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 324 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 181.5% during the 3rd quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 473 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 354.9% in the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJR traded down $0.07 on Thursday, hitting $103.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 747,014 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,893,278. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $87.32 and a 12 month high of $110.55. The company has a market capitalization of $72.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $103.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.23.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

