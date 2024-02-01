iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Position Lifted by Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 75,492 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,997 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises about 1.0% of Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $32,419,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 117,228.0% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 195,582,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,144,659,000 after acquiring an additional 195,415,560 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 4.3% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,462,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,805,830,000 after purchasing an additional 1,463,979 shares during the period. Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 5.3% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 19,890,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,865,344,000 after purchasing an additional 999,326 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 7.0% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,241,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,347,635,000 after purchasing an additional 928,057 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.7% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,574,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,267,328,000 after purchasing an additional 251,875 shares during the period.

IVV stock traded up $1.57 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $486.77. 1,430,611 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,078,484. The firm has a market capitalization of $376.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $473.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $453.22. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $382.37 and a 12-month high of $493.98.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

