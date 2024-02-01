iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) Shares Purchased by Strategic Financial Concepts LLC

Strategic Financial Concepts LLC raised its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Free Report) by 8.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,015 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,162 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $1,485,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $6,134,000. RFG Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 118,998 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,994,000 after purchasing an additional 1,145 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $93,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $774,000. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $202,000.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA HDV traded up $0.17 during trading on Thursday, hitting $103.76. 138,807 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 883,933. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $93.46 and a 12-month high of $105.76. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $101.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $100.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.71 billion, a PE ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 0.81.

About iShares Core High Dividend ETF

The iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Dividend Yield Focus index. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of 75 high-yielding US equities, screened for high earnings potential and dividend sustainability. HDV was launched on Mar 29, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

