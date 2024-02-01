Isaac Zacharias Sells 4,000 Shares of Shockwave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV) Stock

Shockwave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV – Get Free Report) insider Isaac Zacharias sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.69, for a total value of $898,760.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 63,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,362,184.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Isaac Zacharias also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, December 26th, Isaac Zacharias sold 4,000 shares of Shockwave Medical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.50, for a total value of $770,000.00.

On Monday, November 27th, Isaac Zacharias sold 4,000 shares of Shockwave Medical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.58, for a total value of $694,320.00.

NASDAQ SWAV opened at $226.25 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $8.35 billion, a PE ratio of 35.24, a PEG ratio of 9.78 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 14.43, a quick ratio of 13.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. Shockwave Medical, Inc. has a 12 month low of $157.00 and a 12 month high of $315.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $196.63 and a 200-day moving average of $208.63.

Shockwave Medical ( NASDAQ:SWAV Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $186.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $184.71 million. Shockwave Medical had a return on equity of 42.41% and a net margin of 36.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Shockwave Medical, Inc. will post 3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shockwave Medical in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Shockwave Medical by 64.8% in the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Shockwave Medical by 297.4% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Shockwave Medical in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Shockwave Medical in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on SWAV shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Shockwave Medical from $284.00 to $223.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Shockwave Medical from $265.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Shockwave Medical in a research report on Monday, October 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $263.00 price target for the company. Finally, Leerink Partnrs reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Shockwave Medical in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $263.00.

ShockWave Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops intravascular lithotripsy (IVL) technology for the treatment of calcified plaque in patients with peripheral and coronary vascular, and heart valve diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers products for the treatment of peripheral artery disease (PAD), including M5 IVL catheter and M5+ IVL catheter, which are five-emitter catheters for use in our IVL system in medium-diameter vessels; S4 IVL catheter, a four-emitter catheter for use in IVL system in small-diameter vessels; and L6 IVL catheter, a six-emitter catheter for use in IVL System in large diameter vessels.

