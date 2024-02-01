Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) Short Interest Up 5.7% in January

Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,060,000 shares, an increase of 5.7% from the December 31st total of 12,350,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,150,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.1 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised Invitation Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Invitation Homes from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Invitation Homes from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Raymond James cut their price target on Invitation Homes from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price target on Invitation Homes from $37.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.50.

Invitation Homes Trading Down 0.5 %

Invitation Homes Increases Dividend

INVH stock opened at $32.92 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.67, a PEG ratio of 6.43 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.21 and a quick ratio of 0.21. Invitation Homes has a 1-year low of $28.49 and a 1-year high of $36.53. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.40.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 27th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 26th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.40%. This is a positive change from Invitation Homes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 141.77%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invitation Homes

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Invitation Homes during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Invitation Homes in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its stake in Invitation Homes by 117.4% in the fourth quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 1,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in Invitation Homes by 183.3% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 836 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in Invitation Homes in the second quarter valued at about $69,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.79% of the company’s stock.

About Invitation Homes

Invitation Homes, an S&P 500 company, is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

