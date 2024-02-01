Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) is Keybank National Association OH’s 5th Largest Position

Keybank National Association OH reduced its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,554,299 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,859 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF accounts for about 3.1% of Keybank National Association OH’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $645,299,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC now owns 4,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $702,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 3,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 7,500.0% during the 2nd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 161.7% during the 3rd quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 15,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,195,000 after acquiring an additional 9,573 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 18,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,561,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

RSP traded up $0.17 on Thursday, hitting $156.63. 1,131,686 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,665,483. The company has a 50 day moving average of $154.48 and a 200-day moving average of $148.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.28 billion, a PE ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.05. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 12-month low of $133.34 and a 12-month high of $158.84.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

